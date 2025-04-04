Hikari Tsushin Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $494.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

