Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Now Covered by Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,682. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

