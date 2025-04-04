Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2189206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

