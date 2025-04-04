Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,337 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Exelon by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 50,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exelon by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 126,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

