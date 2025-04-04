Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after buying an additional 976,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,877,000 after acquiring an additional 120,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,153,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

