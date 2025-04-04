Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in State Street by 14.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 7.8 %

STT stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

