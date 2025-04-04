Huntington National Bank Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.