Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

