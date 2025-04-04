ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,144.25 ($14.99) and last traded at GBX 1,144.25 ($14.99), with a volume of 326692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.99).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,299.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of £740.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.85.

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

