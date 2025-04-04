Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $227.19 and last traded at $231.81, with a volume of 380828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

