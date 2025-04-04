Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 406127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Informatica Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 557.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 62.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 555.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Informatica by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Informatica by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

