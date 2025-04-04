Insider Buying: 5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) Insider Buys 280,000 Shares of Stock

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Robertson acquired 280,000 shares of 5G Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$40,880.00 ($25,873.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

5G Networks Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, manages cloud computing environment, and operates data center facilities.

