Insider Buying: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) CEO Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) CEO Oren Gilad acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,620 shares in the company, valued at $635,940.80. The trade was a 1.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

