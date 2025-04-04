Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $11.18 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.5% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,819,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777,090 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,742,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,793 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $816.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

