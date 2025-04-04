Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 27198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
