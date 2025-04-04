Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 27198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 179,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 128,290 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

