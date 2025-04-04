Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $426.10 and last traded at $434.77. 40,197,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 35,344,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.66.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
