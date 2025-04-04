Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $426.10 and last traded at $434.77. 40,197,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 35,344,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.66.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

