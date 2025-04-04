Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 20190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

