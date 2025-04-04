Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 20190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.