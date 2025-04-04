Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 2315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

