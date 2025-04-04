iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 1784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

