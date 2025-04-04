iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 44,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the average daily volume of 13,124 call options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. 7,432,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.