iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 44,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the average daily volume of 13,124 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. 7,432,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

