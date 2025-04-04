iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.69. 10,517,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,058,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $9,108,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

