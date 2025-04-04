iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $540.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

