iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.48 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 289433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

