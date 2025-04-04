iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 32277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

