iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 2564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.