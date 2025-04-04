iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

