iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 452,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 591% from the previous session’s volume of 65,551 shares.The stock last traded at $69.96 and had previously closed at $74.41.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.