Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 6818805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.