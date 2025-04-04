Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 11.9 %

About Ero Copper

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.96. 465,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.93. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$979.00 million, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

