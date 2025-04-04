Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.48). Approximately 337,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 251,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.61).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 11.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 69.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jersey Oil and Gas

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 47,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £24,997.98 ($32,247.14). Insiders own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

