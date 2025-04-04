Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $157.61 and last traded at $157.68. 3,343,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,741,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

The stock has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

