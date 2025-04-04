JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.67. Approximately 1,634,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,733,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

