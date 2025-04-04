JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.67. Approximately 1,634,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,733,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
