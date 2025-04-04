Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

