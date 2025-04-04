Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. 351,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,107. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

