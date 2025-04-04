Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.74 and last traded at C$27.75, with a volume of 87787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.74.
LIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.
