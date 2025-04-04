Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.78 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $467.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.17.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

