Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,726,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $396,184,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,401,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,799.50. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.57. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $138.86 and a one year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.