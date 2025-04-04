Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 22,037 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.