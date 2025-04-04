Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

