Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.85 and last traded at $110.04. 281,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,487,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.