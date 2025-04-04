Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 13.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 239,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,629,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 439,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

