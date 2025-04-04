Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 397449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 807,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after acquiring an additional 796,034 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,636,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7,017.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 690,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

