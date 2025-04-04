Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 88196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

