Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 88196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
