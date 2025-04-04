Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s previous close.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

Shares of RH traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,503,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,904. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.51. RH has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

