Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,268. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

