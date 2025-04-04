McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Sells $223,905.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MKC traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,843. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

