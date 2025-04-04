Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 121641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.