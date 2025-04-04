Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.52 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 766,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 955,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

