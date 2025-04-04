Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
