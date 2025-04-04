Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Crocs Stock Down 14.0 %

CROX stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

